CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 132,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 446.85, a current ratio of 477.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

