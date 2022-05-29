Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after buying an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 549,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $138,781,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $196.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

