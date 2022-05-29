Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $20.80 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,694 shares of company stock worth $119,843 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

