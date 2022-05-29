Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $33.67 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $959.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.