Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Lowered to CHF 120

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 148 to CHF 120 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

