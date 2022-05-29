Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 13.4% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 15,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,024,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.23.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

