CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CorVel were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CorVel by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $114,730.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 455,920 shares in the company, valued at $78,422,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $152.13 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $117.50 and a one year high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.97.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

