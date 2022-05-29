Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Covetrus by 3,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

