Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Criteo were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. Criteo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

