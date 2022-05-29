Critical Comparison: ING Groep (NYSE:ING) versus NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ING Groep alerts:

This table compares ING Groep and NatWest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $21.88 billion 1.96 $7.04 billion $1.28 8.59 NatWest Group $16.52 billion 1.87 $4.49 billion $0.76 7.68

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ING Groep has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. ING Groep pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NatWest Group pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 23.05% 7.77% 0.43% NatWest Group 25.16% 7.26% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ING Groep and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 5 5 0 2.50 NatWest Group 0 2 14 0 2.88

ING Groep presently has a consensus target price of $12.51, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Summary

ING Groep beats NatWest Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides debt capital market, working capital, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, equity market, finance, payments and cash management, and trade services and solutions, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services. The company serves customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions, including small and medium-sized, and mid-corporates. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The RBS International segment offers banking various products and services to institutional customers. It also operates in wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses. The NatWest Markets segment provides services to corporate and institutional customers for the management of financial risks for achieving short-term and long-term sustainable financial goals. NatWest Group plc operates approximately 800 branches and 16,000 physical points of presence. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.