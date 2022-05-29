Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 403.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,230 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Cronos Group worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.