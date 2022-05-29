Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.03. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 28,788 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

