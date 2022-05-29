CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

CTS stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

