D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:DHI opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
