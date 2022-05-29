Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.54 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 247473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

About Definity Financial (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

