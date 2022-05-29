Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

DCTH opened at $4.56 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

