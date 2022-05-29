Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.17) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €34.13 ($36.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.08.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

