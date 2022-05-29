Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $24.16

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $23.65. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1,690 shares changing hands.
DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.