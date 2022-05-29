DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.64% of DermTech worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DermTech by 2,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DermTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

