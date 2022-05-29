Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.60) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UU. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

UU stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.14) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 922 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.91.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.12), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($738,074.67).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

