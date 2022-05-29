Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.70) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.03 ($7.48).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.88 ($7.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of €11.25 ($11.97). The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

