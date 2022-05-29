Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.83) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.70) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.03 ($7.48).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €6.88 ($7.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of €11.25 ($11.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.07 and its 200 day moving average is €6.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.