Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($45.21) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($67.23) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.31 ($64.16).

DPW stock opened at €38.10 ($40.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.14.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

