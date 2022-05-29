Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($45.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.31 ($64.16).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €38.10 ($40.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.14.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

