DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 274,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.