Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 119,481 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Health Catalyst worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

