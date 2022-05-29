Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.13% of A10 Networks worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $2,005,512.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $995,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,226. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

