Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Kodiak Sciences worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $359.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

