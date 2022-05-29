Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.38 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Smartsheet worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,259,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,694,000 after purchasing an additional 314,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

