Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.06 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Nordstrom worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Cowen decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.