Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $14.75 Million in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 789,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Orion Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONL opened at $13.51 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

