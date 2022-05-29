DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,655,470 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 104.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of DLocal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,159,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

