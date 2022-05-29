DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

