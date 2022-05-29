DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 234.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of DoubleVerify worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.