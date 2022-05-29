Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.68

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.42. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 16,346 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,496 shares of company stock worth $1,861,527 in the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

