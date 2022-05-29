Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. Eastern has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,802 shares of company stock worth $100,010 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

