Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
