Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

