Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

