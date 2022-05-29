EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 426,978 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,998,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 425,417 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

ENLC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

