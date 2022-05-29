Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 11,799 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.