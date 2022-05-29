Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $175,000 Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

