Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

