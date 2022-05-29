ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Get ESS Tech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.