ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

