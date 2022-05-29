Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.40 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

