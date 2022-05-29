Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €25.50 ($27.13) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($37.77) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.39 ($34.45).

Shares of EVK opened at €24.97 ($26.56) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.13 and a 200 day moving average of €26.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

