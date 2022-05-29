First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after buying an additional 465,512 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,532,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the period.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.