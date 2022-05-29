First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after buying an additional 223,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

