First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

