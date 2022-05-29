FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.71.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.